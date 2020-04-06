Patients rush to join studies testing coronavirus drug

The new coronavirus made Dr. Jag Singh a patient in his own hospital. His alarm increased when he saw an x-ray of his lungs with pneumonia and his colleagues asked him about his wishes about life support as he took him to the Massachusetts General's intensive care unit.

When offered the chance to help test remdesivir, an experimental drug that showed promise against other coronaviruses, "it didn't even occur to me to say 'no,'" said Singh, a heart specialist.

Coronavirus patients worldwide have rushed to join the remdesivir studies that opened in hospitals in recent weeks.

Interest has been so great that the US National Institutes of Health. USA They are expanding their study, which has almost reached its initial target of 440 patients. The drug's maker, California-based Gilead Sciences, is also rapidly accelerating its own studies.

"I would enroll my family in the blink of an eye,quot; if necessary, said Dr. Libby Hohmann, who placed Singh and nearly 30 others at the NIH in Mass General. Not having COVID-19 approved medications is now "a scary thing," he said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but sometimes pneumonia that requires hospitalization. The risk of death is higher for older adults and people with other health problems.

Remdesivir is administered intravenously. It is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material.

In animal tests against SARS and MERS, diseases caused by similar coronaviruses, the drug helped prevent infection and reduced the severity of symptoms when administered early enough in the course of the disease. It is more advanced in testing than many other potential therapies, and current studies could lead to regulatory approval.

Gilead has relived more than 1,700 emergency patients on a case-by-case basis, but ultimately, more people will receive help if the company conducts the necessary studies to demonstrate safety and effectiveness, wrote CEO Dan O & # 39; Day in a recent letter. for the public.

“Many people have reached out to Gilead to advocate for access to remdesivir on behalf of friends and loved ones. I can only imagine what it must feel like to be in that situation, ”he wrote. "We are taking an ethical and responsible approach."

In another letter on Saturday, O & # 39; Day said the company has 1.5 million doses, which could mean more than 140,000 courses of treatment, depending on how long the treatment should last. The company is providing the drug for free for now, and has set a goal of 500,000 courses of treatment by October and more than a million by the end of the year.

Gilead supplied remdesivir for two studies in China that are expected to yield results later this month. It also launched two studies for inpatients in the US. USA, Asia, Europe and other places. One in severely ill patients tries five versus 10 days of treatment. Another in moderately ill patients compares these two options to standard care alone.

"There is so much anxiety about the disease that patients are quite interested," and no one offered the opportunity has been denied, said Dr. Arun Sanyal, study leader at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

The first patient he recruited was a previously healthy middle-aged man who had an out-of-state visitor a few days before his symptoms began. What started as a mild illness increased to a deep shortness of breath that required supplemental oxygen.

At the University Hospital of Cleveland Medical Center, Dr. Grace McComsey has enrolled approximately half a dozen patients.

"We are seeing more and more younger people, like 30, really sick," he said.

The NIH study is the most rigorous test. Compare remdesivir with placebo infusions, and neither patients nor doctors know who is getting what until the end of the study. In addition to the USA. It is open in Japan, Korea and Singapore.

In Chicago, an 89-year-old man was the first participant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and "the family was very excited,quot; to include him, said the chief of infectious diseases, Dr. Babafemi Taiwo.

At the University of California, Irvine, Dr. Alpesh Amin has enrolled several patients. Everyone is receiving standard care even if they end up receiving a placebo instead of remdesivir, Amin said.

Boston cardiologist Singh said he was willing to take that opportunity to advance science, even if he personally ends up not benefiting. He is now recovering at home after spending a week in the hospital.

"The word,quot; placebo "scares some people," but rigorous testing is needed to avoid giving false hope or using something insecure. Still, it is difficult to cope with patients without proven therapy now, Hohmann said.

"The worst thing is seeing some really young people who are really, really sick," like a 49-year-old man with three young children on life support, he said. "That is pretty horrible."

Marilynn Marchione can be followed on Twitter: @MMarchioneAP

