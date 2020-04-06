Patients begin treatment at the Santa Clara Convention Center Field Hospital – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Treatment began on Sunday for coronvirus patients at a field hospital built inside the Santa Clara Convention Center as county health officials prepared for an expected increase in virus victims this week.

As of Sunday night, Santa Clara was the most affected by the disease of the 10 counties in the Bay Area. There have been 1,207 confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began in January with 59 new positives announced Sunday.

The county has also had 39 deaths. Currently, there were 266 victims hospitalized in intensive care or ICU beds within the county. Of the 435 ventilators available at county hospitals, 217 were in use.

Two patients with less acute coronavirus infections were admitted to the field hospital (Field Respite Center) on Sunday.

"Our county's decision to be proactive since the onset of this crisis has ensured that we have tapped important resources like the FRC (field hospital) before the need is significant," said Supervisor Susan Ellenberg. "Today's patients will have the ability to recover in a safe place and at the same time shelter in place, keeping all of our residents and essential workers protected."

The convention center has been equipped with beds, supplies, and medications provided by the National Guard and has the capacity to serve up to 250 people who have less severe symptoms of COVID-19.

"Using the convention center as a Field Relay Center supports hospitals and other care providers preparing for an increase in COVID-19 cases," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, branch director of the team. Increased health care within the county Emergency Operations Center.

Patients will be admitted through referral from other facilities; There will be no services available without an appointment.

Santa Clara County is also working with companies like hotels to establish additional care locations and options for vulnerable populations, with insured sites in San José, Santa Clara and Gilroy to house and isolate the homeless.

"We are exploring all possible options to ensure that all members of our community can receive care during the COVID-19 crisis," said Dr. Jeffrey V. Smith, County Executive.