Orlando Bloom credits NHS for saving him from paralysis at COVID-19 Tribute

In a desperate plea for fans to stay home amid the crisis, the star of & # 39; Carnival Row & # 39; He remembers his time as a student at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama when he fell and broke his back in 1998.

Orlando Bloom is pleading with fans in the UK to stay inside and support the NHS (National Health Service) as medical professionals remain under pressure amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to social networks, the "Carnival row"Star recalled being a student at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, when she fell and broke her back in 1998, threatening her acting dreams.

Despite fears that it would be permanently paralyzed, Bloom quickly recovered thanks to the efforts of the NHS staff, and in a desperate plea to fans on Instagram wrote: "The NHS saved my life when I was 20 years old after I fell out of a third-floor window and it broke my back. "

"Having lived in the United States for almost 20 years, it is now one of the public services from home that I respect the most."

Alongside the post, he shared a clip of the blue NHS logo and the words "Don't send our NHS upside down," which transforms to "Stay Home Now" when the logo is reversed.

The actor, who is currently expecting his first daughter with his fiancée. Katy Perry, made the statement as the UK remains locked up, and citizens can only leave their homes to buy or pick up medicines, for a daily exercise and to go to work if absolutely essential.