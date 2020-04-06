Oilers Nurse Darnell: "It's hard for the NBA to shut down and for us to justify being out there,quot;

Athletes from all sports have had to be creative in finding training routines with closed team facilities in North America due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). However, the training of Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell Nurse has not decreased during the NHL hiatus.

"I love exercising so you can take the game or a gym, I will still find a way to do it one way or another," Nurse said. "Now I work a lot, so there have been challenges, but the backyard becomes your friend, the energy block weights become your friend and a couple runs with the dog, so we are working on cardio, Arya and I "

The end of the NHL regular season would have been Saturday with the Battle of Alberta topping the day's roster. The nurse said it was hard for her not to think about it.

MORE: Four things we will miss if the NHL cancels the 2019-20 season

"Yes, you think about it, you think about all the games, not only the end of the year game and I know where we could have been on this date, but when they have the virus it puts a great reality test for you as a player and as human being.

"You are concerned about keeping everyone safe, so there are many thoughts that you obviously know what it would have been like to play that last game, where we would have been at this point but at the same time, you can look around and see the world now in this,quot; .

Nurse said there were some conversations about the events that occurred before his March 11 game against the Winnipeg Jets as the NBA suspended his season. Considering the overlap that exists in stadiums and hotels between NBA and NHL teams, the Oilers backup captain only saw one possible outcome for the NHL.

"It's hard for them (NBA) to shut down and for us to justify being on the ice and putting our fans in the same environment," Nurse said. "It was a difficult night, a difficult day because you are so invested in that point as you are playing every day. You are like in automatic pilot and, suddenly, no."

MORE: Ranking of the Best Prospects in Each Canadian NHL Team

The six-year veteran is the Edmonton NHLPA representative and was asked if the players would receive their final paychecks later this month. The nurse said that it is important that the players are united in what they decide.

"At a time like this, there is a lot of uncertainty. We are a team, everyone works together, so you have to take everyone's situation into account, not just a boy's situation or your own personal situation. You have to think about everyone. That will come into play when that decision is made, but there are still many factors under discussion.

If the season resumes, Nurse hopes to play in front of fans in his hometown, but is willing to play anywhere. Edmonton entered the pause second in the Pacific Division.

"It is a bit conflictive because, as players, this is our job. But at the same time, we have a very loyal fan base that comes and supports us each and every night, who has been hungry for us to be in this position " I've been a long time. You want to reward them for being able to play in front of them and that's the kind of conflict. I am sure that no matter where you are, you will bring out the best now.