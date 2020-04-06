Oilers' Connor McDavid, former NHLer Gary Roberts team up to shoot training videos

Connor McDavid wants to cheer you up.

The Edmonton Oilers star has partnered with former NHLer Gary Roberts to create workouts and challenges aimed at helping fans stay active at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They plan to post videos on Twitter and Instagram throughout the month of April.

On Monday they released their first video: a 15-minute squat, squat, push-up, and squat circuit that takes place four times.

Here's our first 15-minute workout, be sure to tag us if you try them out! 💪🏽

-10 x body weight squats

-45 sec. sit on the wall

-10 x push-ups

-30 seconds of squatting on each leg

-Repeat this set 4 times#stay at home #keeping fit pic.twitter.com/8ejOkH5CN9 – Connor McDavid (@ cmcdavid97) April 6, 2020

Roberts, a veteran of more than 20 seasons who owns the Gary Roberts High Performance Center and Fitness Institute in Ontario, has worked with McDavid since he was first recruited by the Oilers in 2015. Roberts was also part of the team that helped him. Back on the ice after his knee injury sustained in the last game of the 2018-19 season, as shown in the 2020 documentary, "Connor McDavid: Whatever It Takes."

While this video is a great way for fans and gamers to stay connected, and of course stay active, one thing was missing: Lenny. The adorable McDavid miniature bernedoodle, which appeared in a previous video where the Oilers captain was squatting, made no appearance.