OC Hotel Supports Plan to Shelter Coronavirus Homeless Patients Near Senior Community – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After days of protests by older people living in Laguna Woods Village, the Ayres hotel announced Monday that the company would not move forward with plans to house homeless coronavirus patients for treatment at the hotel.

"Ayres Hotels understands the importance of assisting Orange County in this public health emergency, easing the burden on our local hospitals and minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our communities," the company said in a statement. “These are unprecedented times, and while two of our properties were originally selected by the county, we have listened to our valued neighbors in the Laguna Woods Village community. Given the property's unique and close proximity to the large community of seniors, we have been able to work with the county and be granted immediate release from our contract at Ayres Laguna Woods. "

Orange County officials reached an agreement with the hotel chain on April 2 to quickly move people inside, amid fears that an outbreak in the vulnerable population could affect an already fragile healthcare system.

But as soon as that agreement was reached, older people living in the community across the street expressed their frustration with the decision by going outside with homemade signs.

"Why would they put this right near where we live," Fran Garbo, a Laguna Woods Village resident, said at a protest on Friday. "This is where we live. Right across the street, that's where we shop, the pharmacy, the grocery store."

The company said in a statement that it listened to residents' concerns and did not want to "add more fear or concern to our neighbors."

Ayres Hotels said it would continue its contract with the county for the ALO Hotel in Orange, which the company said was near several medical facilities and that it would operate under strict isolation protocols.

"Caring for our neighbors is the top priority, as it also weighs the needs of the community at large," the statement said.