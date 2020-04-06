NRL Talking Points: Return Date, Todd Greenberg and More | Rugby League News





The NRL set a date for May 28 to return to play, will it materialize?

Jenna Brooks reports on the NRL's goal to return in late May, plus the latest on CEO Todd Greenberg's future.

The NRL aims to play again on May 28.

On April 21, NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg and ARLC President Peter V & # 39; landys will present different scenarios, structures and dates that could help the season begin again.

"We have some of the best minds in the game around the table under the direction of Commissioner Wayne Pearce," Greenberg said.

"Everyone has been tasked with finding different solutions and opportunities for the game to consider. We will also need to consult with independent medical and biosecurity experts. That work has already started and will progress again this week, ultimately to provide a report for Peter and me to bring to the commission in mid-April. "

When the coronavirus stopped competition after the second round, Parramatta was the best with two wins out of two, alongside Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane and Penrith.

ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce, who also chairs the Innovations Committee, suggested reinstating the ladder as a possible option by rescheduling the season.

"We are going to look at all the options," Pearce told the Sydney Morning Herald.

ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce suggested resetting the ladder

If the competition starts again in 2020, there is a suggestion to divide the league into two conferences of eight in two locations, probably Sydney and Townsville, with teams playing each other twice at their conference.

Another option is to keep all the teams together and have them play each other once in the same place, in this case the Sydney Olympic Park, which also has training and accommodation facilities, where the teams would build for the foreseeable future. .

"There are advantages and disadvantages for the type of structures that they are looking to put in place and from which it follows that we will have to see all the options. That will be discussed. It will be a fairly large meeting because there is much to discuss.

Newcastle captain Mitchell Pearce, Wayne's son, said The Sydney Morning Herald He hadn't spoken to his father, but he wasn't a fan of taking points from teams.

"It would be dirty if we had the points taken away. We want our four points. I'm sure Cameron Smith would be saying the same thing for the Storm. We had two of our best players injured and that can't be at all."

If the season restarts next month, where does it leave the Warriors?

Greenberg said The Sydney Morning Herald Due to New Zealand's border restrictions, the NRL could restart without the Warriors.

"We could play without them, but we don't want to. We will do everything we can to ensure that the season is played at full capacity with all teams, and that includes the Warriors."

"That is for two reasons. One, we want the competition to be pure. But two, to genuinely reflect the sacrifices they made earlier in the year."

Stephen Kearney's team is still going through a 14-day period of isolation after staying in Australia to allow the second round to continue.

Future in question

Todd Greenberg, the CEO of NRL, has been criticized for overspending and mismanagement of NRL funds.

Information also emerged that the NRL headquarters has an annual cost of $ 182 million (approximately £ 90 million) and Greenberg has come under fire for not immediately accepting the same 74 percent pay cut that NRL players were forced to to take.

Despite having public support from ARL Commission Chairman Peter V & # 39; landys, Greenberg's contract, which expires in October, is not expected to be renewed.

The future of NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has come under scrutiny

Reports in Australia suggest that Phil Gould and Wayne Bennett are two men linked to the main job.

Fox Sports & # 39; Matty Johns has backed the former NSW coach and believes it would be perfect.

"One thing about Gus (Gould) that would suit the game is that he's not populist.

"Sometimes he says and does things that irritate people and make people nervous and that doesn't worry Gus at all.

"That's the kind of man you want in charge who will be able to endorse Peter V & # 39; landys and sometimes make unpopular decisions to improve the game."

Clash of the Titans

Justin Holbrook will continue to work, but received a 50 percent pay cut after the Titans rejected most of his staff, without pay.

"The club kept all staff employed on full pay until last Friday," Chief Executive Dennis Watt said.

Jusitn Holbrook has received a 50 percent pay cut in the Titans

"We hope that the funding terms between the NRL, the clubs and the players will be finalized before making big calls. Once that is done, we act responsibly and compassionately. The goal is to have all of our staff at their jobs have a once the crisis is over. "