John Taylor advises people not to panic when it comes to a coronavirus pandemic. Revealing that it is recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive almost three weeks ago, the bassist for Last last He assured fans that this virus, which has caused crises worldwide, "is not always a killer."

On Sunday April 5, the English musician shared on the Facebook account of his band about his diagnosis of coronavirus. "DEAR FRIENDS OF ME, after some thought, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive for the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago," began his lengthy message.

"Maybe I am a particularly robust 59-year-old man, I like to think I am, or I was lucky to have only a mild case of Covid 19, but after a week or so of what I would describe as & # 39; turbocharged flu, "Taylor continued detailing. He added that "he came out of it feeling good," he said, "I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me a chance to really recover."

The creator of "Ordinary World" hits weighed more on the horror caused by the global pandemic. "I am speaking in response to the enormous amount of fear the pandemic generates, some of which is fully justified, and my heart goes out to all who have had to deal with the real loss and pain," he said. "But I want to let you know that he's not always a murderer, and that we can and will beat this thing."

Taylor also saluted the countries she has visited, which were greatly affected by the pandemic. "Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, particularly in Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States and in all parts of the world, I was lucky enough to visit my trips with DURAN DURAN," he expressed his support.

Juicy Couture co-founder's husband Gela Nash concluded his post by stating that "he can't wait to get back on stage again, sharing new music, love and joy." He further encouraged his followers to "stay safe, stay connected and be creative."