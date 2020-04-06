North Texas boy makes paper hug for grandpa in hospital – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – With hospital restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, northern Texans are finding creative ways to support loved ones from afar.

In today's Ones For Texas, a boy found a way to give his grandfather a hug without needing to be physically near him while he remains in the hospital.

A photographer is also taking the opportunity to go from portico to portico to capture the current lives of Keller residents while returning to charities.

