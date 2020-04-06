What better gift is there to take to a fancy dinner than a bag of condoms?

That's exactly what Nikki Bellathe mother of Kathy Colace, surprised her with this bonus Total fine shorten. The retired WWE star opens the present in front of his twin sister Brie Bella and friends, all of whom find the apparently random gift funny.

As for Kathy's explanation, she simply said that there was "something,quot; in her that told her to shop on behalf of her daughter. However, it is true that she "did not know what size,quot; to buy.

Kathy also didn't know Nikki is allergic to latex, a discovery Nikki says she made when she used eyelash glue, not condoms. As for the latter, Nikki reveals that she "doesn't remember the last time,quot; she used one.