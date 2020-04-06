Nikki Bella says she saw ex-fiance John Cena's WrestleMania 'fight despite their breakup!

Even though they are no longer together and they have definitely moved, Nikki Bella did not hesitate to tune in yesterday with her ex, John Cena's WrestleMania 36 bout, when she fought Bray Wyatt. The pregnant Total Bellas star revealed it herself when a fan wondered whether or not she turned off the television when John appeared.

Well, as mentioned above, she did just the opposite: she actually saw everything!

It makes sense that Nikki wants to watch WrestleMania 36 last weekend.

After all, many of his close friends and former colleagues appeared on the field, but so did his ex!

With that said, some of his followers were curious because she turned off the TV as soon as he appeared in the ring as well.

In case you don't know, spoiler alert, Cena ended up losing!

As for the fan who received a response from Nikki, they wondered, "Does Nikki turn off the television during John Cena's game or keep it on and watch?"

‘Oh, I'm looking at N," he simply admitted.

Both Nikki and her twin sister Brie, who is also pregnant, watched the event while they were quarantined at home and discussed it with their followers on social media.

At some point, someone else also wondered how he would feel about the match between Cena and Wyatt and she replied that it was: ‘Interesting, very entertaining! NORTH. & # 39;

The Show Of Shows took place in a smaller venue due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Nikki was still eager to see it as she also tweeted about it before it started.

‘I have to admit, I'm super excited to watch the #FireflyFunhouse match tonight on day two of #WrestleMania. Sounds super cool and interesting! Thank you to all the @WWE talents who have been entertaining us for the past two days and have always given fans everything you have! ", Public.



