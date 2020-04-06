Nike NFL Uniform Redesign Ranking

Buccaneer uniforms are pretty hated, and some with good reason. The numbers, accused of looking like a digital watch, are inspired by "Buccaneer blade carving,quot; fonts, which is understandable. The problem is that the numbers look like a digital clock, and that takes off much of the uniform. The fountain also makes the uniform appear empty as well.

(A simple solution: If Nike removed the inner lines from the numbers, the jerseys would make a lot more "sense.")

Then there is the color scheme. Red would work best if not juxtaposed next to a pewter color that almost looks more light brown than gray or silver. The orange embellishment designs on the shirt also feel a little out of place, even if they pay homage to the Bucs of yesteryear.

When the Bucs unveil new uniforms on Tuesday, it will be worth seeing if Nike toned down the designs in favor of a more conservative look. It would certainly help, since uniforms have absolutely potential thanks to the color scheme.

Altogether these units are not as bad as people make them seem. They are a little too original, with too many colors mixed, to be attractive to the eye.

Best uniform feature:Nike did well to enlarge the logo on the helmet, and it looks much better overall.

Worst uniform feature:Once you pass the numbers, there is another notorious mistake: the tin is not, or is not, pewter-like. It looks almost brown. If the pewter had been more … pewter, these uniforms would probably look better entirely.