Night producers hope to take advantage of quarantine creativity once closure ends – Deadline

Jimmy Fallon has been kicking off every recent episode of Tonight's show with thanks to the State Farm-backed Red Cross charity initiative. On Friday, he was interrupted by his daughter Franny who burst into his garage door, taking off his boots after discovering that her father was talking to the camera.

"There you go, that's the time," showrunner Gavin Purcell tells Deadline. "That's what working from home is all about."

Fallon's kids have become two of Quarantine TV's biggest stars in recent weeks. They have been a comical and useful distraction to the growing fate of late-night news as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Nighttime television has generally been on the front line since the virus shut down film and television production. From NBC Tonight's show to CBS ’ The last show with Stephen Colbert and ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live! From home, through cable shows like Showtime & # 39; s Desus and Grouper, Conan Y Full front with samantha beeThese shows have found a way to continue to entertain viewers, even though they film on iPhones and Zoom at home rather than in a studio.

Deadline spoke to several late-night showrunners about how they are facing the challenges of producing entertainment shows under great pressure, and how they hope to take advantage of the creativity that will come out of their teams in the future, once things are "normal" again. "

Purcell, who took over as showrunner for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Bell's in November says there has been an evolution of form even in these past few weeks. The NBC show discontinued production on March 13, and Fallon quickly moved online before returning to television with a At Home Edition March 23. While the early shows were largely hosted by a small team, which also includes Fallon's wife, Flower Films co-founder Nancy Juvonen, this has been expanded on in recent episodes.

"We are now operating with our staff and bringing everyone up to date," says Purcell. "Now we are trying to create normality, in a world where nothing is normal right now, but we are trying to do it so that actual production is a little bit more streamlined and we establish systems. I feel like we are getting there."

Fallon's guests have included Adam Sandler, who sang a quarantine song (below), along with Jessica Alba and Miley Cyrus, as well as their dog Gary, and the host has set a positive but honest tone throughout.

Purcell says this week that the team has been figuring out how to send the fact that much of the United States has spent the past two weeks at Zoom. "These programs try to reflect what is happening in the world and we are leaning towards how people live correctly," he says. "Creatively, we are trying to go in different directions, but emotionally, we are also trying to find out what we are doing right now." It wants to be a place where people can enjoy, but it is also a safe place for people to land. "

Late night with seth meyers, now filmed from Meyers' attic crawl space, has managed to stay political, calling Jared Kushner for his response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and cheery, the latter reuniting with his old friend Amy Poehler to bring back Saturday night live segment "Really?"

Showrunner Mike Shoemaker tells Deadline that his team is a "pretty quiet group overall." “We are a team of planners, and while this is something I could never plan for, those skills are useful. Every day a new problem comes up that literally never existed before and we solve the solution for next time. So something completely different goes wrong, ”he adds.

Conan O’Brien has four shows on his reversible TBS show, which has been filmed entirely on an iPhone, using Zoom to speak to guests like Sean Hayes and Jesse Eisenberg.

Showrunner Jeff Ross admits he had never used Zoom before the pandemic before, but is now really ready for the show. He says that although he and the first Tonight's show The presenter has gone through times including September 11th and the writers' strike, this has been a particularly unusual time for the show. "The top of the list of challenges is figuring out how to creatively achieve the right tone and also presenting it in a different way than doing the same show but with just an iPhone," says Ross. “In a way, working with fewer resources takes you in a different direction. As we move forward, it could evolve as things unfold, we could do things differently. "

Although O’Brien, a regular podcaster and online hobbyist, has been through his pants seat before, he generally has a team of people around him to help him.

Another TBS nightly show, Full front with samantha bee, has aired two episodes since the coronavirus discontinued regular production.

Executive producer Alison Camillo tells Deadline that in addition to the same production challenges as all other nightly shows, Bee has had to deal with wildlife, dealing with a garish hawk, while she and her husband, Jason Jones, as well Like her children, film her show in her garden. "There is a constant wildlife or the sawed off of the neighbors or suddenly it starts to rain or snow. The studio has a very controlled climate and there are no wild animals running," jokes Camillo. "We are like a super scruffy team to start with. We feel like the little engine that could. Every week it feels like a wonderful giant win that we crown on this hill."

Camillo, who spent 18 and a half years in The Daily Show He adds that the entire staff has been working harder than usual, but the fact that Bee is married to Jones was the real difference in getting the show up and running. "We were lucky out there," she says. "The doctors are great, but if Samantha had married a doctor, we wouldn't have a show right now."

While there are major challenges around editing, ensuring these shows meet broadcast standards has been a real test for all producers. Viewers and networks are willing to give the hosts some benefit of the doubt given the unusual circumstances.

Meyers applauded online influencers on his show last week. "Shout out to YouTubers, who has been doing this for a long time and making us look silly this week," he joked.

Add The Tonight Show& # 39; S Purcell: "The authenticity part is almost more important than the production part right now. That doesn't mean we don't want to have better production values."

ZOOM WITH PEOPLE FROM A LIST

One of the things that keeps viewers interested is a parade of A-list guests. From Jennifer Aniston surprising a nurse on the Kimmel show, to Alicia Keys giving her phone number on Colbert, the top celebrities. level have generally been willing to help and get involved.

Lady Gaga is a guest on tonight's episode of Tonight's show after a brief appearance last week, where he taunted an announcement that turned out to be a major COVID-19 charity special hosted by Fallon, Kimmel, and Colbert.

The NBC show will also feature artists such as Kerry Washington, Anna Kendrick and the Beastie Boys this week, while Meyers will feature Tracy Morgan, California Senator Kamala Harris and Jane Fonda, as well as a remotely filmed segment with John Oliver.

The last show with Stephen Colbert This week, it will feature guests, including the team behind Pod Save America and Chance the Rapper, as well as musical performances by Michael Stipe.

Purcell admits that while some guests do change their minds given what's going on, he says that overall, the interview segments have become more conversational rather than performative.

“Talent is going through the same things as everyone else; there is a feeling of having a collective experience, "he says.

Conan's Ross agrees. “The guests have been great. We are all games, there is a spirit of keeping as many people working as possible and, if we can be a part of that, great. ”

However, Ross raises an interesting point that while the guests are willing to come at this point, that could change once the good will ends. "Very soon, no one will have anything to promote," he says. "There may be a huge time vacuum where nobody wants to go to Burbank at 3 p.m. because they have nothing to promote."

TAKING ADVANTAGE OF QUARANTINE CREATIVITY

What has emerged from the COVID-19 crisis is the creativity of all the night hosts and their teams.

Late at night& # 39; Shoemaker says the current situation means that his team has to work with a "different part of the creative brain". "Everyone comes up with so many creative and expansive ideas, but we have to simplify them because we are limited by time and space," he says. “When you work remotely, everything takes longer to send over the Internet and edit and add graphics. It's a case where you can't think outside the box, so we're thinking inside the box … but it's working. "

James Corden Carpool Karaoke, which has arguably been the largest viral segment of a late show, was generated from a Comic Relief telethon featuring The Late Late Show Host and George Michael. Could something similar come out of this crisis, perhaps Portrait of painting with Demi Lovato or Bathing with Colbert?

"As it is difficult right now in the world, and this is much more difficult for many other people besides us who do important things, this has been a revealing experience for us in many ways," says Purcell. "I am sure there will be creative reverberations when we return to the studio in terms of how these shows feel and who is doing what and the different ways we can do them." It's forcing us all to evolve, and there are going to be big changes to get out of that. "

Ross agrees that it will help them in the future. "I think it will change things in the future for everyone, especially the media business. It will change things on a creative, technical and logistical level."

However, he admits that he has also considered whether there could be a downside, with networks cutting costs, having seen what teams have been able to do in a crisis. And he adds: "We can only roll with it until we get out of it."

Full front Camillo says the funniest part of this is "re-creating images" of the show. "Obviously we want to go back to the studio, but we see this as a challenge, can we elevate the show in the midst of what's happening in the world? How many Zoom interviews can you do before they get bored? This will definitely be a great one. step for the show in terms of thinking creatively. We've had to blow up the look of the show, and we'll take some of that into the studio. "