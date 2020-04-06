Nigel Benn pays tribute to Brother Mark who dies fighting the coronavirus | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLf7ba6140b186e65cb117357cf2055d3676%







British boxing legend Nigel Benn has released an emotional tribute to his brother Mark, who died fighting the coronavirus.

The two-weight middleweight and super middleweight world champion, who retired in 1996 with 42 wins, five losses and one draw, the news revealed on his Instagram account.

"My brother Mark passed away 2 days (Covid 19) as we were all growing up. Mark was the Joker from Benn's house," Benn posted.

Rest in peace I love you Mark. "

Mark was also the uncle of Conor Benn, a current welterweight fighter promoted by Eddie Hearn.