Former world champion and Sky F1 expert Nico Rosberg named the five drivers he believes should be considered the best of all time.

The 2016 title winner became the latest member of the Sky Sports team to select his top five personals from Formula 70's 70-year history in the Sky F1 Vodcast.

Lando Norris, sporting a new short cut, joins Nico Rosberg, Anthony Davidson and Simon Lazenby in the latest Sky F1 Vodcast.

And the German team included names from all eras, including two drivers with whom he was a teammate at Mercedes.

"I'm going for (Michael) Schumacher," Rosberg said, explaining the first driver who was in the top five.

"I was with him. He is a complete off-roader. For me, the best of all time."

"Then I will go for (Juan-Manuel) Fangio.

"Then I'll go for (Ayrton) Senna.

"Then I'll go for (Lewis) Hamilton.

"Then I will go for (Alain) Prost."

And adding an additional additional former champion, Rosberg added: "But my childhood hero was Mika Hakkinen."

