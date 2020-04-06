NHL and North Dakota: everything you need to know about the possible return of the league

More than three weeks have passed since the NHL stopped on March 12. Since then, various ideas have been released on how and when the league will host the season if it resumes.

One proposal, as reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, has the NHL playing the rest of the 2019-20 regular season and the playoffs in North Dakota, if given the go-ahead to resume play amid the pandemic. COVID-19.

The 31 NHL teams have between 11 and 14 regular season games remaining with four playoff rounds to potentially play.

Why North Dakota?

A Great Plains state, North Dakota has a population of 762,062, according to the 2019 census, and the fourth-lowest population density in the United States. The 19th largest area in the area, it also has the fourth smallest population.

According to CNN, as of April 6, it has the second lowest number of reported cases among the 50 states with 207 cases, which is equivalent to 27 per 100,000 residents. In comparison, New York, which has been the most affected state, has 672 cases per 100,000.

What is the potential place?

The Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks is home to the University of North Dakota Division I men's ice hockey team and has served as host to two international events: the 2005 World Junior Championships and the U-18 men's tournament. 2016.

Opened in 2001, the $ 104 million facility has a crowd capacity of 11,643 and includes a 10,000-square-foot weight room and an underwater treadmill, 14 changing rooms, and an additional layer of Olympic-size ice.

Current NHLers, including Brock Boeser (Canucks), Aaron Dell (Sharks), Derek Forbort (Llamas), Zach Parise (Wild), T.J. Oshie (Capitals) and Jonathan Toews (Blackhawks) played their college hockey for UND at Engelstad Arena.

Reactions around the league.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice spoke to reporters Monday about the possibility of his team playing in North Dakota and other neutral sites for the Stanley Cup playoffs, stressing that the preference is to play. in front of local fans.

"It is going to be unusual," he said. "The first thought is Winnipeg Jets fans, I would like to play in front of them, right? They all want to play in front of their audience."

Before the season stopped, the Jets were sitting first in the wild in the Western Conference. The veteran head coach added that he just wants to play, regardless of location.

"I'm not a big TV watcher, but I've been surfing on TV recently at night and if there was a hockey game, man, I'd be watching it," Maurice said. "I don't care where the games are played. I want it at home in Winnipeg, but we just want to play. It would be wonderful, perhaps a partial distraction, for some people who are going through difficult times to watch a game." "