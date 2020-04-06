NHL and New Hampshire: what to know about the possible return of the league

%MINIFYHTMLfe527e75d85865b53138837d19be005576%

This week, the NHL has started brainstorming about possible neutral site locations to end the 2019-20 season and the Stanley Cup playoffs. The league has been on hiatus since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday night, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that North Dakota was discussed as a possible neutral location for the site. Another site that has been launched is Manchester, N.H., according to reporter John Shannon.

In addition to North Dakota, as @FriedgeHNIC reported over the weekend, also heard Manchester, NH as a potential site for the NHL games … IF, and it's a great IF … if the NHL were to resume hours during the summer. – John Shannon (@JShannonhl) April 6, 2020

SNHU Arena could be a likely place to host NHL games if the season resumes.

Why New Hampshire?

As of April 1, 2019, New Hampshire has a population of 1,359,711 according to the US Census Bureau. USA Manchester is the most populous city in the state and is the only city in New Hampshire with more than 100,000 residents.

New Hampshire is ranked 42nd in population among the 50 states. According to CNN, as of April 6, the state has 669 coronavirus cases with 49 cases per 100,000 residents. The number of COVID-19 cases is the eleventh lowest state total in the United States.

What is the potential place?

SNHU Arena would be the likely location of choice if the NHL scheduled games in Manchester. The arena capacity for hockey is 10,019 and served as the home of the now-defunct Manchester Monarchs, who played in the American Hockey League (2001-15) and the East Coast Hockey League (2015-19), and some preseason Boston Bruins games.

Opened in 2001, the stadium also hosted the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament as a regional site eight times, most recently in 2019. They are slated to host a regional again in 2021.

Reaction to the news

According to Michael Cousineau, leader of the New Hampshire Union, a source close to the SNHU Arena shut down rumors of NHL staging games there.

"Zero conversations with anyone," the source told the newspaper. "I've never heard of that before calling. It doesn't happen here, it doesn't make sense."