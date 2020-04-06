NFL star Jameis Winston married his baby mom during quarantine! (Photos)

NFL star Jameis Winston is using his quarantine wisely when getting married. Jameis, who is a quarterback in the National Football League, married in his own home, with no family, friends, or guests.

Could not; don't wait any longer to marry the love of your life.

Jameis, 24, and Breionn have been together since long before her NFL days, she has been holding him back for years. They both went to high school in Birmingham, Alabama, and she played basketball at Rice.

Jameis, the NFL Tampa Bay Bucs' first overall pick in 2015, is entering his fifth NFL season.

They were married last month, but their wedding was canceled due to the coronavirus. Rather than reschedule, the two married in their Florida mansion.

Breionn wrote:

A week when nothing was going according to plan. Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a bad time. But [Jameis] came and organized a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home. And it seemed like it was meant to be like this all the time …

Here is the photo of James proposing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York last year: