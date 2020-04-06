NFL goes virtual for upcoming draft – the Denver Post

The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from home.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined the procedures for the April 23-25 ​​draft. The guidelines do not include group meetings.

"We have reviewed this matter in recent days with the competition committee and the CEC (a group of league executives)," Goodell wrote, "and this will confirm that the clubs will carry out their operations projects remotely, with club staff located separately in their homes. "

All of the team's facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell ordered them to remain closed indefinitely.

"We will reopen the facility when it is safe to do so based on medical and public health advice, and in accordance with government mandates," he wrote.

Originally, the draft was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as protection against the coronavirus. On Monday, Goodell instructed the teams on how they should plan to make their selections.

"We have made this decision for various reasons," he wrote. “All clubs will not have access to their facilities, which is contrary to the fundamental principle of fairness that all clubs operate consistently and fairly.

“Additionally, we want all NFL staff to follow government directives and model safe and appropriate health practices. Our staff will carry out their responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisers, we are unable to identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or public health perspective, given the diverse needs of clubs, the need to properly assess participants, and the unique risk factors that employees club singles can face. "

Several team general managers sought a delay in the draft, basically citing an unfair playing field. But the owners pushed for the draft, the NFL's biggest offseason event, to take place as scheduled. It is up to each team to guarantee not only safe and healthy conditions, but also to compensate for any perceived competitive imbalance under the guidelines established by Goodell.

"We are operating in an environment unlike anything we've experienced before," added Goodell, "one that requires flexibility, patience and cooperation."

Plans to televise the draft have not been finalized, although ESPN and the NFL Network are expected to do so, perhaps in a joint effort.