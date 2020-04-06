Home Local News NFL goes virtual for upcoming draft – the Denver Post

By
Matilda Coleman
The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from home.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined the procedures for the April 23-25 ​​draft. The guidelines do not include group meetings.

"We have reviewed this matter in recent days with the competition committee and the CEC (a group of league executives)," Goodell wrote, "and this will confirm that the clubs will carry out their operations projects remotely, with club staff located separately in their homes. "

All of the team's facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell ordered them to remain closed indefinitely.

"We will reopen the facility when it is safe to do so based on medical and public health advice, and in accordance with government mandates," he wrote.

Originally, the draft was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as protection against the coronavirus. On Monday, Goodell instructed the teams on how they should plan to make their selections.

"We have made this decision for various reasons," he wrote. “All clubs will not have access to their facilities, which is contrary to the fundamental principle of fairness that all clubs operate consistently and fairly.

