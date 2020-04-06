NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirms Draft 2020 will be & # 39; completely virtual & # 39; | NFL news

"We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with the Competition Committee and the CEC, and this will confirm that the clubs will conduct their Draft operations remotely, with club staff located separately in their homes."





NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell received unanimous approval from his executive committee to keep the draft as scheduled in April

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell contacted teams across the league to confirm that the 2020 draft will be carried out using a fully virtual format.

The news comes as expected amid efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, with the team's facilities closed and pre-Draft visits already prohibited for prospects.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network went to Twitter to reveal the letter from the commissioner on Monday, who also points out that the facilities will remain closed & # 39; indefinitely & # 39 ;.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has just informed the clubs in a memorandum that the club's facilities will remain closed indefinitely and that the league will carry out a "totally virtual,quot; draft, with club staff located separately at their homes. pic.twitter.com/28t2kNnLAI – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 6, 2020

The approach requires people to stay in their separate homes, as the draft takes place on their originally scheduled time April 23-25, serving as a means of social distancing.

Commissioner Goodell states: "In response to developing conditions and the advice of medical and public health experts, authorities at all levels of government have expanded the scope and extended the duration of orders requiring residents to seek refuge on-site ("stay home,quot; orders) and non-essential business closings.

"These orders now cover the vast majority of residents and include all of the NFL's home communities. In some locations, these orders extend through June, and we should expect this trend to continue."

The Teamless MVP: Where Could Cam Land? As the Carolina Panthers embrace a new era with Matt Rhule, we look at possible Cam Newton landing points.

He then adds: "Due to these circumstances, clubs have been advised to prepare to conduct Draft 2020 completely off-site and in a completely virtual format, with club staff at separate locations and able to communicate between yes and with the headquarters of the Draft by phone or internet.

"We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with the Competition Committee and the CEC, and this will confirm that the clubs will conduct their Draft operations remotely, with club staff located separately in their homes."

The NFL has been keen to avoid moving the draft of its April 23 start date after announcing on March 16 that all public events associated with the occasion had been canceled.

Instead of traveling for team interviews, college prospects have spoken to coaches and officials over the phone or video call.

"I want the fans to return to the arenas. Whenever we are ready. As soon as we can, obviously. The fans want to return. They want to see basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey." The President of the United States, Donald Trump, addresses the issue of sport

Teams are generally only allowed to arrange 30 preliminary visits each year, with new measures determining that they can conduct three one-hour phone or video calls interviews per week.

Off-season training programs were due to start on April 6 for teams welcoming new head coaches, while the coronavirus pandemic has also seen the league delay launching the 2020 calendar from pre-draft to May 9.

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you up-to-date with all the off-season news and storylines, including Free Agency and NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL