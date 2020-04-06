NFL Announces 2010 All-Decade Team with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Included | NFL news

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks have been named as the two All-Decade coaches





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the quarterbacks for the 2010 All-Decade team announced by the NFL and the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame on Monday.

Brady was one of eight unanimous picks: Drew Brees was left off the list, along with retired Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Los Angeles defensive tackle Rams Aaron Donald, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson and kicker duo Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens and recently retired offensive guard Marshal Yanda.

Brady, 42, was also part of the All-Decade team from the 2000s.

The 55-member team is the result of votes cast by the 48-member selection committee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Only players who received at least one selection for a Pro Bowl, an Associated Press All-Pro team, or a Pro Football Writers of America conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was named one of the team's coaches of the entire decade, with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was also on the team for the 2000s, the other. Carroll posted a 100-59-1 record from 2010-2019.

"Is he the defensive coordinator and am I the head coach?" Carroll joked when informed of the squad alongside Belichick, who was hired to replace Carroll in New England after the Patriots went 8-8 in 1999.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was also off the list, however, the Seahawks' secondary Boom Legion was represented by safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Marshawn Lynch are also part of the 2010 team.

List of teams from the 2010s:

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent this month

OFFENSE

QB: Tom Brady Aaron Rodgers. RB: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson WR: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones. FLEX: Darren Sproles. TE: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce. OT: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas. OG: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda. C: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey.

DEFENDING

FROM: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt. DT: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Chandler Jones. LB: Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis. CB: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman. S: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle. DB: Chris Harris Jr., Tyrann Mathieu

Specialists

Q: Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler. K: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker. PR: Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles. KR: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll.

