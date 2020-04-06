News Networks Takes Herky Jerky Approach to Briefings – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4890aed1f4b58394577ddaac7f0a1c3976%

President Donald Trump spent the question-and-answer portion of his daily coronavirus press conference attacking journalists not because of his recent stories, but because of the way they ask their questions.

"It is such a positive event and you ask in such a negative way," she complained to Francesca Chambers of McClatchy, who had asked about flaws in the implementation of the small business loan program.

"You should say, 'congratulations, good job,' rather than being so horrible the way you ask a question," she told Fox News' Kristin Fisher, who had asked about the paucity of evidence.

He went to Jonathan Karl of ABC News, who had asked him about a general report by the Health and Human Services inspector about the lack of medical supplies in hospitals.

"You are a third-rate journalist," Trump told Karl. "You will never make it."

Karl, who is this year's president of the White House Correspondents Association, has known Trump for years, when he was a reporter for the New York Post and Trump was the flashy real estate developer.

If we weren't in the midst of a national emergency and global epidemic, none of these Trump nighttime tiffs with reporters would be surprising or even newsworthy. He has been using the media since the start of his political career, and coronavirus press conferences are now his primary platform for delivering his version of events.

What was different on Monday was that, one after another, journalists had questions that challenged Trump's insistence that everything was going well at the federal level, even when the immediate prospects are bleak. "Things are going really well," Trump said. "Light at the end of the tunnel."

Yes, there is some good news, although it may be a bit premature, as New York and Louisiana offer some hopeful signs of a slowdown in cases and new hospitalizations. But the United States approved more than 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, and members of Trump's task force warned that it will be a very difficult two weeks.

"This will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our September 11 moment, only it will not be located. It is going to be happening across the country. And I want the United States to understand that," Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Sunday.

Trump and his supporters say these expressions of positivity are what is needed for the country in this bleak moment.

Ari Fleischer, George W. Bush's press secretary on September 11, argued over the weekend in a USA Today article that the press is too obsessed with the worst case scenario and what goes wrong when what the public needs is tranquility. He wrote that "if this turns into a fight between a president who realistically represents hope and journalists who reject it, it is a fight that the press cannot win."

But on Monday, the questions that were asked to Trump were those that reflect pragmatic public concerns of the crisis in question.

The SBA says there have been $ 4.3 billion in loans as part of its paycheck protection program, but there are also reports of failures and delays in distributing the money. Trump says there have been 1.79 million tests, more than in any other country, but hospitals and doctors still report that the lawsuit has overwhelmed them.

The HHS inspector's overall report, meanwhile, had to do with whether hospitals have the tools they need to fight the virus. Trump outlined a list of steps the administration must take to supplies where they are needed, but it is difficult for a journalist to ask a question about a government study on that topic.

Instead, Trump dismissed it and suggested that its author had political biases, despite the fact that she started her office career in 1999 and was appointed to her current position just a few months ago.

"Did I hear the word inspector general, Really? Trump said outraged, an obvious reference to fire intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson on Friday for his role in alerting Congress to the Ukrainian whistleblower's complaint.

There is pressure on cable news and broadcast networks to stop covering Trump's live press briefings as critics complain that they have become a storm of misinformation and misleading statements, or, as it was on Monday, a scolding to the nabobs of negativism.

The FCC announced Monday that it is not going to bring it up, but on the networks, more personalities on the air are speaking out for a more judicious approach to covering the briefings, which have spanned two hours.

"Donald Trump's treatment of Jonathan Karl is predictably embarrassing. Why is someone carrying this charade live? Joe Scarborough from MSNBC Good morning joe tweeted

More recently, CNN and MSNBC have been taking a kind of shaky approach to that question: live to the briefing and then cutting.

At one point Monday, it seemed like CNN would skip Trump's entire opening statement and wait until he answered questions, before Wolf Blitzer abruptly announced to viewers that he would not join those comments in progress. They stayed a while, then cut again, then came back for questions and answers. Given the nature of the briefings, that's probably the way it will be for now.