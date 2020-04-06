New York Governor Andrew Cuomo increases the fine to $ 1K for those who violate the social distance rule

The New York governor tweeted that he will increase the fine by $ 500, which will now be $ 1,000, if someone decides to violate the state-established social distance rule.

Despite the fact that almost everyone in the United States is quarantined and has social distancing rules, some people don't take it seriously, and Andrew Cuomo is not here at all.

He tweeted:

"Today I am increasing the maximum fine for violations of state-mandated social distancing rules from $ 500 to $ 1,000."

“This is an enemy that we have underestimated from day one. This is not the time to be relaxed. We need to #Stay at home and keep properly distanced. "

A few days ago, it was also reported that the city is seeing a decline, according to the New York Times.

"New York State reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, less than the 630 reported on Saturday," Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily news conference.

"The state has had 4,159 deaths so far."

So far, there have been 364,723 infected people, 18,999 people who have recovered. There are also reports that there have been more than 10,000 deaths in the United States, according to WorldOMeters.com.

Due to the viral pandemic, the world has literally stopped. Beer brands, including Corona beer, have even stopped production as it is considered nonessential. Conversely, since it is the quarantine season, overall online alcohol sales have increased by 200%.

All schools are now online as they have closed. States like Virginia, Texas and Georgia have even extended their requests to stay home until May and even June.

As for entertainment, celebrities have teamed up to keep us busy. The live Instagram battles presented to us by the producers, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, have taken us down the path of nostalgia with some of the most enlightened battles, including Scott Storch VS. Mannie Fresh and Ne-Yo VS. Johnta to name a couple.

DJ D-Nice also started the entertainment early, while he DJ and even Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and many other celebrities stopped by.

Overall, I guess we are doing the best we can to maintain.

