New York Bronx Zoo Says Tiger Tests Are Positive – Up News Info Tampa

– During the coronavirus outbreak, many have wondered if animals can contract the disease.

It seems that at least some may, according to the Bronx Zoo of the World Conservation Society.

The New York-based zoo announced Sunday that a 4-year-old Malaysian tiger named "Nadia,quot; tested positive for COVID-19, and that her sister "Azul,quot;, two Amur tigers and three African lions developed dry cough. . Everyone is expected to recover.

The COVID-19 positive test for the tiger is believed to be the first for an animal in the US. USA It was confirmed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory, based in Ames, Iowa, the zoo said.

"We test the cat as a precaution and we will ensure that any knowledge we obtain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world's continued understanding of this new coronavirus," said Max Pulsinelli, executive director of communications for the Bronx Zoo.

Pulsinelli said that while cats have experienced a decrease in appetite, those in the zoo are doing well under veterinary care and are "bright, alert, and interactive with their handlers."

He said it is not known how the disease will develop in big cats, as different species may react differently to new infections, adding: "We will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries."

The four affected tigers live in the zoo's Tiger Mountain exhibit. A male Amur tiger who also lives on Tiger Mountain has not exhibited any clinical signs, and a Malay tiger and two Amur tigers at the zoo's Wild Asia exhibit have also exhibited no clinical signs, Pulsinelli said.

“Our cats were infected by a caregiver who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms. Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff caring for them and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure of any of our other cats in the zoo, "said Pulsinelli.

You cannot send human samples to the veterinary laboratory, and you cannot send animal tests to human laboratories, so there is no competition to test between these very different situations. " – Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) April 6, 2020

The USDA offered the following statement, in part:

“Anyone sick with COVID-19 should restrict contact with animals, as a precaution, including pets, during their illness, just as they would with other people. Although there have been no reports of COVID-19 sick pets in the United States, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information about the virus is known. If an ill person must care for a pet or be near animals, they should wash their hands before and after the interaction, "said the USDA.

All four zoos and aquariums of the Wildlife Conservation Society have been temporarily closed since March 16.