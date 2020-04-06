New iPhone 12 leak reveals the next four models – BGR

A series of iPhone 12 leaks suggests that Apple will have four new iPhone 12 models in stores this year.

All four phones are expected to have smaller notches, 5G support, and A14 series chips.

IPhone 12 Pro models will have bigger screens than before and improved rear camera systems, which will include a LiDAR system and three camera lenses.

The iPhone 12 will launch on time this year, or it will miss the expected September launch window for several months, depending on who you ask. The uncertainty comes from the current coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped the world on its way. Suppliers in China may finally be ready to mass-produce parts for the iPhone 12 and assemble the phones, but Apple engineers cannot travel to the region to finalize the design.

That is what some reports have said in recent days. But a series of new leaks indicate that the iPhone 12 design may be finalized soon anyway.

YouTube Jon Prosser continues his Apple leaks with a new reveal. According to their sources, prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is "almost complete,quot;, and the first CAD leaks may appear online soon.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is nearing completion! The final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯 Expect to see CAD renderings of the devices in the next month or two of your favorite filters! 👀 Now let's see if Apple can get them out with EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

The filter also released the following illustration to show what the iPhone 12 series will offer, saying it's in line with what leading analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted a few months ago:

The image above indicates that the iPhone 12 will have an aluminum frame and will come in two sizes: 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches. Both devices will feature two rear cameras, 5G connectivity and Apple's new A14 chip.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, respectively. They will have stainless steel frames and will also receive 5G support and the A14 chip. Pro phones will feature triple-lens rear cameras, as well as a LiDAR camera system that will likely be similar to the one Apple introduced to iPad Pro models in the early 2020s. Finally, all four phones are expected to have a smaller notch on the top.

The specifications of the iPhone 12 in the image above almost perfectly match Kuo's prediction of a few months ago:

Image source: TF International Securities

As for that 4.7-inch iPhone LCD in the above Kuo image, it's likely the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2020, or whatever Apple calls it) to be released this week.

Partially confirming Prosser's latest iPhone 12 leak there is a new illustration that 9to5Mac shared:

Apparently, the image above comes from the iOS 14 code, which shows what we would expect to happen with the iPhone 11 Pro's camera system if you add a LiDAR lens to it. As with other leaks, you should take everything with a grain of salt, as nothing is confirmed, and things could still change for an increasing number of reasons.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR