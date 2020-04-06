NeNe Leakes' never-before-seen photos triggered a surprising reaction from fans: "You're giving Wendy Williams vibes!"

NeNe Leakes shared some never-before-seen photos of her, and some of them left several fans confused. Some followers said that she did not look like her in many of the photos, and other commentators claimed that she could be a twin of Wendy Williams in others.

‘SWIPE: Tune in to a whole NEW episode of RHOA TONIGHT at 8pm only on @bravotv,” NeNe captioned the post that includes more photos.

One follower told her that she was "giving Wendy Leakes vibrations in the first photos,quot; and another follower said, "Mrs. Leakes, I love you, but I won't be watching the show until Miss Parks returns."

Someone else said that NeNe appears to have stolen Wendy Williams' wig.

A fan, on the other hand, said, "Baby, your hair looks good, ready to watch you kill it like always tonight." #rhoa #rhoa #rhoa ".

Someone else had an observation to make and said, "Please girl … I love you … but our age … is not the highlight on the bridge."

Another follower posted this message: "I love seeing that smile you deserve, you really are a peach, a great peach."

One of the NeNe supporters said: "I love those pants, but I think I can safely say that WE are tired of the white Sis #with love and you look beautiful Queen 👑"

A follower recalled "That time @neneleakes I forgot to mention that someone was also in marriage @phaedraparks causing trouble to be FRIENDS."

Someone else said, "Yesssssss Mrs. Leakes, darling, that thigh is giving me life, you are my spiritual animal … you are one of my favorites."

Another follower praised NeNe's gaze despite the enemies and said: ‘You have a beautiful shine. I will have what she is having. Whatever you're doing, keep doing it, you look awesome. "

The other day, NeNe shared a video on her social media account, showing her in the studio recording juicy new music. You should definitely take a look at NeNe flexin & # 39; in the music studio.



