NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak on the current stars of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;: Drama & # 39; strategically plan & # 39;

NeNe leaks Y Kim Zolciak He met on a new episode of the Instagram Live show called "Cocktails After Dark," which first launched on Friday, April 3. At one point, the theme of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"As expected, he was brought up in conversation during the episode.

"If you could change someone from the current cast and bring someone from the past … who would you bring back?" NeNe asked Kim, who starred in the Bravo show from 2008 to 2012. "It would definitely bring … I feel like me, you, Sheree [Whitfield] … I feel like OGs are the best. I mean, get rid of someone? "

In response, Kim hinted that current "RHOA" stars were faking their stories. "I think everything has reached the point that they live in a fantasy land. Not everything is real. They are not showing their real side, their real life." NeNe agreed, adding: "I feel like when we started, we were quite different. We were raw. We were just saying and doing anything, we were having fun and telling our true stories." I'm not saying they don't, but I'm saying they think about it. "

"I think they think about it, and I think they plan it strategically," Kim echoed the sentiment. "For us, we were just who we were. We had no idea where this was going to go. I don't know if you know this, but I wasn't supposed to be in it because it was supposed to be an African-American cast."

During Instagram Live, Kim revealed that "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" was originally titled "Ladies of Atlanta". "So we did this pilot, we had a lot of fun … and I thought 'Are we doing porn? WTF do you mean' Atlanta Ladies? '" I had no idea they were housewives. That was 13 years ago, "Kim, who currently stars in her spin-off series."Do not be late …"he recalled.