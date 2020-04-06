Ne-Yo and separated wife Crystal Smith spend time together during quarantine season amid divorce

Roommates, we previously reported that Ne-Yo confirmed that he was divorcing his wife, Crystal Smith, but it appears that the quarantine season may have put that on hiatus.

In an Instagram post, Crystal posted a message saying:

"Sidechicks … all right? You miss that woman's husband, huh?

Welp, a follower asked if she missed her husband (Ne-Yo) Crystal revealed that she was actually home.

"He is home (insert a serious-faced emoji)."

Once she revealed that they were spending time together, many of her followers applauded her and stated that they hope she will resolve it.

In an interview with Private Talk Podcast, the R,amp;B singer and songwriter stated that she was a good woman but that her demons did not work together.

"Slowly but surely the knowledge that my wife and I have decided to go ahead and divorce is being made public," Ne-Yo said.

He continued,

"It is not a sad thing. We are the ones who realize it … a long short story, I will never speak ill of her. I am not that person, she exclaimed. There is nothing bad to say about her. She is a woman She is the mother of my children and she will always be that. "

After the confirmation of the divorce, Crystal was seen with Ryan Henry of Chicago Black Ink Crew, causing Al Gore inside to wonder what was really going on between the two.

As they face a backlash after their marriage, many suggest that Ne-Yo cheated on his former fiancee and mother of his older children, Monyetta Shaw. However, the two followed "The Real,quot; and clarified the apparently overlapping relationship.

Monyetta stated: "I was entering a year, but I think what confused everyone, we were still getting used to," he said. "We were still living in the same house even though he was on the road a lot, so we really didn't feel it. So I think the world was confused by that."

Crystal added: “I think it was time. She was on a show. Her show had just come out when we got together. Then confusion was around the moment, he said. “So for me, it was like, it hurt. I have morale, I have standards, and I would never do something like that. So it hurts, but at the same time, you fight for love and do what you have to do. "

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith also share two children together.

