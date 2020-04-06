NBCUniversal Reducing Commercials, offering ad-free family movie night – Deadline

Vendors across all sectors have been asked to pause their advertising plans or change messages, NBCUniversal said that starting today, it will have less business time and more uninterrupted content, according to Linda Yaccarino, president of the company, Publicidad y Alianzas.

It is a nod to the turmoil the coronavirus pandemic has caused in the advertising sector despite an increase in television viewing. Some brands are still operating, others, like airlines, have seen their business decimated and had to withdraw, and others want a presence but find their commercials suddenly irrelevant. To help, NBCUniversal is exempting fees for creative services and resources to help sellers change their messages.

In a blog post called "When Less is More: Giving Back Our Audiences and Partners," Yaccarino said brands "are looking for ideas, tools, and strategies from their most trusted partners. So, in light of everything we're seeing And listening, we want to do the right thing for our audience and marketers … so starting today, you will see more content from us, new advertising innovations, and therefore less business time. "

She did not quantify the reduction. But it will cross parts of the day and genres.

The move will cut commercial time on newscasts and special programming on NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC and Telemundo at a time when people are glued to the day's events, the company said.

Short clips Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon, Late night with seth meyers Y See what happens live with Andy Cohen! It will appear in primetime instead of some announcements.

NBCUniversal will usher in free (semi) commercial family movie nights.

New resources for vendors include scalable trading technologies and technology fee waivers; opening more creative services; construction of personalized marketing materials; and give partners more access to remote production teams, brand assets and talent at no cost. NBCUniversal also offers free editing and translation services to help brands reach people in English and Spanish. It is donating inventory in addition to existing media schedules for brands to broadcast public service messages.

“Especially now, with many closed brick and mortar stores across the country and other companies facing significant challenges, our customers need more support to grow their businesses and stay connected with customers. Meanwhile, the production of traditional marketing assets has become more challenging. We have heard all this from our partners, and we want to help. Especially now, with many closed brick and mortar stores across the country and other companies facing significant challenges, our customers need more support to grow their businesses and stay connected to customers, "said Yaccarino.