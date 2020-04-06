NBC News's Kate Snow Says Her Husband Is Sick With Coronavirus Symptoms – Deadline

Following her absence from NBC Nightly News, Kate Snow posted a video on Twitter explaining that she has not been on the news show because her husband, Chris Bro, has been showing symptoms of coronavirus.

"My children and I are healthy," he wrote on Twitter. "Chris is strong and we hope he will improve soon. Please send good thoughts and prayers our way."

In the video, he said Bro shows symptoms and isolates himself at home. She still has to be tested because she does not want to infect her or anyone else in the house.

He puts on a mask and gloves to go down to the basement guest room to bring him lunch. "This is what my life is now, taking care of him," she said.

Adhering to social distancing, she spoke to her husband through the door where she was staying and interviewed him. He said he has coronavirus symptoms of body aches, fever and chest tightness, but he feels "a little better."

