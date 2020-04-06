NBA YoungBoy rekindles Kodak Black Feud with more mocking Instagram posts

Instagram

Kodak is not silent as he quickly applauds on an Instagram post, posting & # 39; proof & # 39; that YoungBoy wants to be him, including a photo of & # 39; Make No Sense & # 39; imitating his hand gesture.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again no blasting Kodak Black for commenting on Iyanna MayweatherThe arrest. He continued to tease the incarcerated rapper on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 5.

"I've never hated a *** a ….. I said no p *** ys ** to anything, I'm just left b *** ha ** n *** as pain for something. Why Talk about me? I'm not breaking a ** s ** t, "he wrote on his account.

In a separate post, YoungBoy continued, "oh yeah, you proved that you're a damn that you're chasing now. You can't get any more attention. Shit, you're not a gangster."

Kodak did not remain silent as he quickly clapped his hands on an Instagram post. "You are my youngest son, you really want to be like me, the proof is in Da Pudding," he wrote alongside "proof" that YoungBoy wanted to be him, including a photo of YoungBoy mimicking his hand gesture.

"I love you, son-son, I think of you every day … I like how Ya Manager Dem BackTrack to fix Da Snitching S ** t on blogs Doe Kuz Dat Cooperation S ** t Make DA FAM look bad but it's okay son -Son daddy is not mad at you, it's nothing, "he added.

Kodak angered YoungBoy when the former accused him of cooperating with police after Iyanna was arrested and taken to a Harris County, Texas, jail early on Saturday, April 4, after a 25-year-old woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs was stabbed and hospitalized.

YB heard about the comment and wasted no time brutally responding to Kodak. In an expletive tirade on Instagram, he said, "[Kodak] says I cooperated. Why, stupid bitch? How about my wife ?! Iyanna, get up. Come here. You're talking about this girl, right? Are you talking about my wife? Inside my house I pay for? As YB continued her tirade, Iyanna appeared in the background.

"Tell me why this shit spoke to me from jail. Why the fuck are you even looking at me from jail? Man, you're a damn! This shit is going to say I cooperated with the police," YB explained.