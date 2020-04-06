Natalie Haythornthwaite's open letter to the UK and the country's heroes | Netball News

%MINIFYHTML1624b715943d6f5ba94b018c073b4bf077%







Vitality Roses' English Captain Natalie Haythornthwaite writes an open letter greeting the heroes of this country and thanking everyone for playing their part.

For the wonderful people of Great Britain,

With all that is currently happening in the world, I just wanted to take time to say 'Hi', reflect a little on how life is evolving and thank you all for playing your part.

It has been several weeks since netball activity in the UK was discontinued to ensure the health and safety of the netball family.

The growing number of netballers across the UK have been unable to train and compete for their teams. The popular Walking Netball, Back to Netball and Bee Netball setups have joined local netball leagues that would generally take place across the country. Every week they are sorely missed.

As I write, the Vitality Netball Superleague should have completed round seven and fans across the UK are missing out on the opportunity to see and support their favorite netball teams in live action.

The reality is that the coronavirus pandemic has taken over everything, netball and life as we all know it.

It has been a great wave of emotions for everyone during this turbulent time, much is still unknown as we come to terms with the effects it will have on people and their loved ones. We are all concerned and anxious about what the world will look like after all this.

Much has changed since the guidelines for social distancing were established; Without team training, without group training, without netball courts, it is not our usual way of life.

One thing we have is teamwork. Our ability to work with our communities and with each other to try to overcome this. In this uncertain situation we are currently in, it couldn't be more important.

Last year, the world of netball came together at the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool. Netballers, volunteers, fans and families from around the world joined in a celebration of the amazing sport we love to be a part of.

Now, and even more importantly, we direct our cheers, our support and our love to the country's heroes who are the true champions. Natalie Haythornthwaite

To doctors, nurses, and everyone in health care fighting day and night to help those in need. To the delivery drivers who provide necessities of life. To the managers of the supermarket for keeping us fed, and to all the others who are doing their part to confront this pandemic, I applaud them.

I have seen and heard many incredible stories during this period of isolation.

People are learning new skills, working on their shooting practice, teaching themselves how to play the guitar, trying new recipes, or even learning to speak another language, and I think it's amazing!

I remember receiving my first netball post! Glad to see you enjoy your own Island netball post! I loved reading your poem, good job! Awesome shot🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/IoglGJRWZg – nat haythornthwaite (@nataliesymone) March 28, 2020

Gratitude is something I've really been thinking about the most in the last 18 months.

Amidst the uncertainty, one thing I am certainly grateful for is the opportunity to connect and reconnect with my family and those with whom I may not have been able to speak so regularly with being caught up in the "day to day."

I will try to appreciate this time and reflect gratefully when everything related to netball and life returns to normal. Right now, no one knows when that could be and that is frustrating and perhaps also a little scary.

I can't wait to get back on the court with my team and play netball again. I can't wait to see fans filling stadiums, seeing netballers from across the UK showcasing their new skills on the court, and seeing how happy everyone is to play our great game again when it's safe to do so.

So keep practicing those new skills, keep challenging your family to shooting competitions if you can, and stay positive. We will return there, all together, doing what we love again hopefully in the not too distant future.

Best wishes,

Natalie Haythornthwaite, Vitality Rose