Naomi Campbell was devastated when people close to her died of coronavirus & # 39; every day & # 39; last week

The 49-year-old supermodel reveals that she lost people she knew " every day & # 39; & # 39; by Covid-19 in the midst of the global pandemic and who is concerned about endangering his older relatives.

Devastated Naomi Campbell she lost people close to her "every day" last week as a result of the Covid-19 global crisis.

The 49-year-old model took to Twitter to share a grim selfie while encouraging fans to stay strong in these tough times.

Along with the plugin, Naomi wrote: "As we enter Week 4, the next 2 weeks will be even more difficult. Every day this week we lost someone I know, no time to cry or to be there for loved ones. "

"PLEASE KEEP THE FAITH STRONG! Breathe, rest and restart. Keep your spirit up and your attitude positive! Sending love."

Naomi did not reveal who she had lost in the post, but previously said in a quarantine newspaper for USA Today that she had several older family members who were concerned about contracting the disease.

"I am absolutely estranged socially alone," she told the store. "I would have loved to go home, but I had to keep in mind that my mother is in remission of cancer, my two grandmothers are older. I felt that I was in danger for them, so I decided to stay away from this house." "