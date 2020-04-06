Nagpur Police draw inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express

The spread of the coronavirus has increased rapidly in India and the government has therefore announced a lockout until April 14. Despite the growing awareness of social distancing, several people are still seen ignoring the rules. However, our police officers make sure that people follow the necessary measures. The Nagpur Police have stepped forward and decided to educate the Bollywood-style masses.

Nagpur police turned to social media and shared a tweet that read, "Don't underestimate the power of social distancing! #NagpurPolice." They released a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from Chennai Express along with the Tweet, which was a modified dialogue from the film. In the alembic the actors are seen sitting on a bench but at a distance from each other.

Without a doubt, this is a great way to spread awareness, as Bollywood has the power to influence the masses in no time. You do not agree?