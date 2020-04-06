My Cricketing Hero: Rob Key chooses Graham Thorpe | Cricket News









Who did the Sky Sports Cricket experts idolize as they grew up? Every Monday, we will ask one of our experts about his cricket hero and this week it is Rob Key's turn …

I am very proud to have played with Graham Thorpe.

I always felt he was such a good player, and actually so underrated.

I remember seeing it. You know how you feel discovering people because you see them on a dark television channel or you participate in a movie and you think 'that person is going to be a great star', I remember thinking that after seeing Thorpe

He was probably 12 or 13 years old at the time and I saw him get a hundred for Surrey in a weird game that was on television at the time. I don't remember what game it was, but it was my first trial of a cricket player, thinking "this guy can play."

Graham Thorpe hits you to the limit with his Kookaburra stick and his yellow handle

Not long after, I went to The Oval and saw him fight for England in a test (1994) against South Africa, and he faced Allan Donald, hooked him and made it look easy.

Lefties are always very elegant. Due to Thorpe's likes, Brian Lara, I always liked to see myself hitting in the mirror. I always felt like he seemed like a much better player.

I also remember changing my grip from bat to yellow as a kid because Thorpe had the same thing. He'd be hitting in the yard, thinking he was like Lara, or like Thorpe, with the little double hits he had in his truck.

3:45 World Cup winner England captain Eoin Morgan and Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes speak to Rob Key and Michael Atherton on the Sky Cricket Podcast World Cup winner England captain Eoin Morgan and Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes speak to Rob Key and Michael Atherton on the Sky Cricket Podcast

Thorpe scored fifty that day in The Oval, and actually, early in his career, he got many fifties and didn't always make them into hundreds.

I remember asking him about that when I joined the England team, at the time when he was scoring tons for fun, thinking he might have had around 30 hundred tests for England looking back.

He said he often thought about it, but that there were too many players capable of taking you 70-odd in his era.

There was Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis) with their reverse swing, Shane Warne, (Shaun) Pollock and Donald, etc. He was right.

Graham Thorpe was a great help to younger members from the England side like Andrew Strauss before retiring

When I was able to play with him, he didn't disappoint me at all, he had plenty of time for the younger players. I remember myself (Andrew) Strauss, Geraint Jones sitting down for a meal on a tour of South Africa, and Thorpey came by and talked to us about hitting.

He was nearing the end of his career at the time, but he had time for all of us.

It was surreal. When I first joined the England team, Alec Stewart was still around, Nasser Hussain was the captain, these were all people he saw playing when he was at school, he saw the bell go by against some of the best attacks there was in that moment, suddenly, you are in the same dressing room as them.

My cricket life from the beginning was watching Michael Atherton, Nasser, Thorpey play against players like Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh in Sabina Park in a wicket that was like a crystal.

Nasser Hussain celebrates his double hundred against Australia in the 1997 ashes at Edgbaston

There was Nasser and Thorpey against Australia in Edgbaston in the ashes of 1997, when Nasser received twice a hundred, the Athers hit in Johannesburg when he batted all day. I remember hearing that as a Walkman, hidden in the arms of my school jacket. .

Thorpey, along with Stewart, was someone who could take a few hits back, so I liked him.

There are some of them in the game today. Just like the first time I saw Thorpe, I had the same 'star' feeling. about Zak Crawley. It is well known how much I rate the man from Kent and England.

Essex hitter Dan Lawrence could be an England hitter of the future

There's also Dan Lawrence in Essex, whom I've thought about a lot since I saw him play for England U-19. I remember thinking of that at Alastair Cook when I saw him play a shot when he was captain of the U19.

All you need is three or four shots to make you think "wow, this guy has something,quot;, just that day watching Thorpe on TV.