More stores limit the number of indoor shoppers at the same time – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Grocery stores begin to limit the number of customers in stores at one time, while taking extra precautions.

On a Tom Thumb in North Dallas, Up News Info 11 saw an employee cleaning cars before and after people shopped.

"We need those people," said client Daniel Clark. "They are almost like the first to respond.

Inside, Clark was met with social distance floor markers, and at checkout, Plexiglas screens separate customers from ATMs.

"They have workers who constantly clean," Clark said.

"I thought they were doing a great job," said Joel Palacios. "I thought it looked really clean and I like that they're taking precautions."

Several buyers said they are also trying to do their part, showing up with face masks and gloves, but they say not all are socially estranged.

"I was at Costco and they are doing a good job of letting people in and going down the halls and everything, but there are still some people who come and stand in front of you, just on purpose," said Mamie Mobley.

Trying to avoid this, Kroger now only allows one customer for every 120 square feet.

Walmart is allowing one customer for every 200 square feet.

Target said it is prepared to limit the number of guests inside the stores if necessary.

Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores in DFW said they are monitoring the situation to see if changes are needed.

In some stores, employees are now offered "thank you pay."

Albertsons and Tom Thumb, for example, pay frontline employees an additional $ 2 an hour.