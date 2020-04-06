Since the year I started covering college basketball, when I was assigned to the rhythm of Duquesne Dukes in the 1987-88 season for The Pittsburgh Press, I have worked in all but two NCAA championship games.

The first of these was in 1989. Our routine in the press was to alternate Final Four coverage between the writer assigned to Duquesne and the one assigned to Pitt. I went in 1988 and I saw Danny Manning and Kansas win the championship. The following year it would belong to the writer Pitt.

Midway through the basketball season, however, our Pitt Beat writer went to the competition's publication, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Air fares were different then. "Non-refundable,quot; was not so much. Thinking that now I might have a chance to head to Seattle for the 1989 Final Four, because I was the only regular college basketball writer left in the newspaper, I picked up the phone and booked a ticket. When our editors said that the newspaper would send a writer covering Arizona spring training on a kind of trip to Seattle, they thought it would be cheaper, I pointed out that it already had a fairly reasonable rate.

"Who told you that you could do that?" was the answer

So I didn't cover the 1989 Final Four.

In 1993, a few months after the press closed, I joined the staff at The Commercial Appeal in Memphis. I understood that the Final Four assignment would not be mine. He still wanted to be there for part of the weekend, because he was on the United States Basketball Writers board, and because it was the Final Four.

However, my wife had moved to Memphis just a few days earlier. He didn't want to leave her alone in a strange city for long. I went to the games on Saturday (thanks to my colleague Andy Katz for letting me sleep in his flat), I stayed for the USBWA meeting on Monday morning, then returned from New Orleans to Memphis to watch the championship game on television.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 1 North Carolina (1993 NCAA Championship)

What I was missing: The opportunity to be in the arena when Chris Webber called the timeout that didn't exist yet has somehow managed to endure nearly three decades.

Why I missed it: Because some things are bigger than the Final Four, even.

Date: April 5, 1993

Site: Superdome (New Orleans)

Rules at the moment: 45-second clock, 3-point line set at 19 feet, 9 inches, the clock did not stop after making baskets at the last minute

Coaches: Steve Fisher (Michigan), Dean Smith (North Carolina)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, voice of the tournament since 1991, and Billy Packer, host of Final Four for more than three decades.

When discussing this game, it is almost always within the context of the timeout that it was not. American Chris Webber recovered from a free kick missed by Pat Sullivan of North Carolina with 20 seconds remaining and Michigan losing by two points. He felt the pressure of the moment, obviously, starting the gesture of asking for a timeout, then looking to see if there was a guard available to advance the ball.

When Carolina's George Lynch moved to cut off access to Michigan's Jalen Rose, Webber panicked and stepped forward as he transitioned to dribble the ball. It was a clear journey, which was lost, but which could have been preferable to what happened next.

Webber advanced the ball and headed for the right corner, where North Carolina immediately applied a double-team trap just as Nantz reminded the audience, "You have no time left." Packer had issued the same warning about Michigan's previous possession. Webber, however, shoved the ball into his forearms while making the "T,quot; gesture to signal the time. That's an automatic technical foul: Two free throws and possession of the ball were awarded to the Tar Heels.

That was for Michigan's chances of winning a second championship in five years.

It's a shame Webber's championship game performance was remembered for that mistake, because it was ridiculously good during his 33 minutes, or, say, 32 minutes and 40 seconds, on the floor that night. He was the only Michigan player who played evenly at his level.

Guard Jimmy King scored 15 points and had six rebounds, but also: He allowed Donald Williams to beat him on a baseline that cut a 65-61 Wolverines lead in half; he attempted a layup that was turned off by Lynch and led to Derrick Phelps' fast layup for a Carolina 68-67 lead (which was never abandoned); and threw a triple in UM's next possession.

Guard Jalen Rose made the triple that built that 4-point lead, but committed six turnovers, including one with the Wolverines behind 70-67 that eventually turned into a Eric Montross layup for a Carolina 72-67 lead.

North Carolina received contributions from as many players, both subtle (Kevin Salvadori sealing Webber in that Williams pullup) and outspoken (Williams hit 8-of-12 from the field, including 5-of-7 from a 3-point range).

The Tar Heels took advantage of Michigan's extreme concern with Montross inside. Although the Wolverines had three great bodies to pitch in the matchup, Webber and Juwan Howard, along with 7-0 reserve Eric Riley, consistently doubled the shooters, particularly Williams.

After the game, in an interview with Nantz, Dean Smith revealed some sensitivity about how some had viewed his first NCAA championship. In 1982, with Georgetown trying to conjure up a game-winning basket in the closing seconds, Hoyas guard Fred Brown made a memorable mistake by throwing a pass to Tar Heels star James Worthy in place of one of his Teammates.

When asked if he realized immediately that Michigan had no remaining time to wait when Webber requested one, Smith said it took about two seconds for him to figure it out. "We still had a good chance of winning, anyway," said Smith. "I really don't want them to say, 'Well, that's another fluke.'"

It was not. You won't defeat a team as good as those Wolverines again, with a player as good as Webber in the center.

However, it was an interesting coincidence.

Final score: North Carolina 77, Michigan 71