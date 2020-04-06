Minnie & # 39; critically short food pantry & # 39; of specific foods to feed hundreds of families – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– One of North Texas' major food pantries said Monday it is falling "critically short,quot; of certain items needed to help feed 700 families on Wednesday

Minnie’s Food Pantry said it normally helps 2,000 to 2,500 families a week.

But now, the food pantry is supporting area schools to provide food boxes for 700 additional food-insecure families.

They said Monday afternoon that they need more of the following items by Tuesday, so they can distribute those boxes to 700 families on Wednesday:

Boxed cereal

Canned meat

· Peanut butter

Canned fruit

Potatoes in box

Minnie said they need these items as soon as possible to give them to families who would otherwise run out of food this holiday weekend.

Pantry founder Cheryl Jackson said she is concerned about disappointing these families in need during a time of great crisis, and appreciates these donations, monetary gifts and gifts of volunteer service to continue operations.

Donations can be delivered to:

Minnie's Food Pantry

661 18th Street

Plano, TX 75074

The pantry accepts donations in person Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. at 11:30 a.m.

Cash donations can be made here.