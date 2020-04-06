Minnesota coronavirus: Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts return from spring break to distance learning – Up News Info

The public school districts of Minneapolis and St. Paul return from spring break to a new type of classroom. Two of Minnesota's largest districts will follow the rest of the state in launching distance education.

However, unlike some districts, not all students in each class have the appropriate device, district-issued or other tablets. Officials at the Minneapolis Public Schools have spent part of the past week surveying families to better understand the technology gaps and what the district can do to bridge them.

MPS aims to get tablets at the homes of every student who needs one, but in the meantime will deliver paper packages that those students can fill out by hand.

Time can also be difficult, with less predictable family and childcare hours than normal. MPS does not expect students to follow the same structure they have during a normal school day.

Teachers have sent an email to their classes explaining the hours that are available to help with homework. Parents are also encouraged to maintain an open dialogue if they have questions.

MPS also offers free meals to needy children. They do not have to go to school in Minneapolis to be eligible. Click here for more information.