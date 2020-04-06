Minnesota coronavirus: $ 1.5B state budget surplus disappears in pandemic haze – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd90b147195ba630673f0f73e1152b44f75%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The state of Minnesota was looking at an unprecedented healthy financial outlook just six weeks ago, with a surplus of $ 1.5 billion and another $ 2 billion in the state rainy day fund.

Proposals to spend the states' money ranged from a $ 2 billion upgrade to highways and bridges, to massive tax cuts.

Now all that has changed.

Governor Tim Walz confirmed in his daily conference call Monday that the budget surplus is essentially gone because it was always based on projected revenue coming into the state, and many of that revenue has been depleted.

Walz had an encouraging prospect: Minnesota has the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the country of 17 cases per 100,000 residents. But even that is something that the state cannot bring to the bank.

"We are not resting on those laurels. We are preparing for what is to come. An increase in our hospitals, a burden on those emergency rooms and the risk to our neighbors," Walz said.

At a Minnesota Senate hearing, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said the state's revenue picture would improve if the state allowed some workers to return to their jobs.

"The reason I've been advocating for companies that are safe, whether it's landscaping or golf, or putting docks or whatever, is that we found a way to allow them to return to work because it also means that we receive more income in the state and I know the governor is thinking about that too, "Gazelka said.

But Walz said that as he searches line by line for professions that could safely return to work, he should take a cautious approach.

"I want to be very clear. If I thought it was healthy, and I don't think this would spread, we would open all businesses tomorrow, "Walz said.

The governor was also asked about how long his "stay home,quot; order, which expires this Friday, could be extended. Walz declined to be specific, but hinted in general terms that the order could be extended until April. But he says he is not ready to make any announcements about that audience.

The Minnesota legislature will be in session on Capitol Hill Tuesday. They will present an invoice to allow first responders and healthcare workers to be covered by workers' compensation if they obtain COVID-19.