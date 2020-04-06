Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson thank health workers fighting COVID-19 with taco delivery

Instagram

Days after they celebrated their sixth anniversary, the hit & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; and her boyfriend dropped off the 120 meals at a Los Angeles hospital because of the incredible work of her staff.

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend became food delivery angels on Saturday (April 4) when they brought taco lunches to a Los Angeles hospital to thank the staff who are fighting to save coronavirus patients.

The star and singer of "Wrecking Ball" Cody Simpson He left 120 meals and wrote thank you messages on each one.

"During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the healthcare workers who do their amazing job. So we are making a taco delivery to our local hospital," Simpson captioned a series of videos and images he posted online. social. media.

"We ordered 120 tacos for our local hospital! Thanking the amazing healthcare workers! The heroes of our time!"

Meanwhile, Miley shared her man's post on her own Instagram Stories timeline.

The delivery came days after the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary and two days after Cody appeared on Miley's "Bright Minded Instagram Live" show, during which the Australian star blushed her girlfriend by reading an inspired poem. in it of his new book, "Prince Neptune: poetry and prose". The collection will launch on Tuesday, April 7.