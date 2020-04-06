Mike Epps showcased his roller skating skills with Instagram Skate Party

Unfortunately, we are all trapped inside our homes as we wait for life to resume after the deadly and devastating outbreak of coronavirus. One of the positives of staying home is that it has allowed us to explore some of our favorite hobbies – just ask Mike Epps, who recently showed off his roller skating skills at a skate party on social media.

Mike Epps decided to dust off his skates, put on music, and put on his skate for all of his Instagram followers. He skated around his spacious living room and played a variety of hip hop and R,amp;B classics that had fans popping up with him from their homes.

Mike was probably skating to pass the time as he was preparing to participate in a coronavirus fundraiser "Def Comedy Jam,quot; organized by Cedric The Entertainer. The online special event also featured comics Chris Tucker, Adele Givens, Spice Adams, Corey Holcomb, D.L. Hughley and Luenell. Broadcast live on April 5th.

Also in attendance were JB Smoove, Ashima Franklin, Michael Blackson, TK Kirkland, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Chris Spencer, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Tony Baker, David Arnold, Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings and Affion Crockett.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will go to basic protective gear for essential workers and individuals in downtown New York City communities, the epicenter of the US coronavirus crisis. USA

