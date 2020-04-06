Middle East Distributor Front Row Shifts Movies Online – Deadline

Middle Eastern distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment is changing a series of online premieres due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed theaters across the region.

It's rare for MENA distributors to forgo premieres on decent-size movies with strict window rules. But the current climate will see the launch of Front Row with the launch of "Premium VOD" with the biographical film by Jesse Eisenberg Marcel Marceau Resistance April 13. The film will be released in theaters on April 9, but will now be released on iTunes, Google Play, OSN Store, and on all local platforms, including Du, Etisalat E-Vision, Ooredoo, Vodafone, and OmanTel.

Additional movies now slated for similar releases include Drake Doremus. Endings, beginnings with Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan; Hirokazu Kore-eda The truth with Ethan Hawke, Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche; Philippa Lowthorpe & # 39; s Bad behavior with Keira Knightley, Jessie Buckley and Greg Kinnear; Peter Cattaneo Military wives with Kristen Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan; and photo of Sundance The assistentstarring OzarkIt's Julia Garner.

"Front Row is strongly committed to theatrical exhibition," said Gianluca Chakra, founder and CEO of Front Row Filmed Entertainment. "However, Covid-19 has quarantined MENA moviegoers, and in these uncertain times it is useless to stop premieres and deprive moviegoers of new premium content. The world has not stopped. It is changing, and also so are the viewing habits that dictate new business models. "

Chakra continued: “Over the past few weeks, we have seen VOD numbers increase by almost 300%. Releasing what would be theatrical releases on these same platforms will only increase demand and eventually solidify the relationship with consumers. We are ready for this. Our business model has always been prepared for this change. The phase we all live in is

just speeding up this transition. "

Front Row COO Nicolas Torloting added: “These are tough times, but we are confident that theaters will recover. It is understandable that people hesitate to return to crowded places once this crisis is alleviated. With this in mind, I think exhibitors and distributors will have to start working very closely and find creative ways to encourage people to return to theaters. "