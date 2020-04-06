Microsoft offers free Skype video chat while Zoom privacy nightmare continues – BGR

Skype's free Meet Now video calling tool could be a great alternative to Zoom as Zoom is struggling to fix a number of security and privacy issues.

The Microsoft video conferencing app can be used without an account or app downloads and provides unlimited free video calls.

Meet Now also supports video recording and screen sharing, features that can be useful for business calls.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

If you've been working for the past few weeks, you've probably attended at least one meeting through a Zoom video call. Zoom quickly rose to popularity during the COVID-19 crisis as it is an easy to use application that offers a reliable video calling experience. You don't need to be a professional in video chat applications to set it up and run it comfortably. However, with each passing day, we heard about new ways Zoom was compromising your privacy and security. Zoom has been sharing data with Facebook, exposed thousands of emails to strangers, and allowed access to private videos. Add to that the fact that Zoom is not end-to-end encrypted as you were led to believe, and you have the full picture of an app that you should discard until the company fixes it forever. That's where Microsoft's Skype comes in. The app now offers users a Zoom-like experience.

Microsoft on Friday reminded Skype users that the app has a Meet Now feature that should work as easily as Zoom.

Introducing a simple and seamless way to connect with the important people in your life at #SkypeNo registration or download required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx – Skype Skype) April 3, 2020

Meet Now supports free video conference calls and does not require a Microsoft account to get started. The Skype function works directly in the browser, so you don't have to install an application. One button press is enough to create a free meeting and invite others.

The meeting link does not expire, you can use it again and there is no limit for video calls.

Meet Now also lets you record the call if you need to retrieve content from it later, and Microsoft stores the recordings for up to 30 days. Meet Now also lets you blur your background, a feature that can come in handy when you work from home, and lets you share your computer screen whenever you have to share your work with others on the call.

From the looks of it, you can even use Skype's Meet Now feature to create ad hoc virtual meetings with your loved ones. Since many countries and regions still have strict blocking rules, using a video conferencing app to talk to your family should definitely help everyone maintain their social distancing game. Furthermore, Meet Now is not the only family video chat option as there is at least one application on your phone that can support video calls.

But Meet Now, like Zoom, doesn't care about the platform and will work on any phone or computer. That's something to consider when setting up your work or family video calls in the coming weeks.