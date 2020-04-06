Microsoft Joins WalkMe Digital Platform to Drive Dynamics 365 Adoption – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML341ebd4b86845fbb169b68352cc7ab5176%

Microsoft has announced a strategic partnership with the leading digital adoption platform WalkMe to help increase adoption of Dynamics 365 among companies to use technology efficiently and productively.

Through this partnership, companies will enable business organizations to easily deploy WalkMe's digital adoption platform on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 without an extension.

"As organizations around the world are facing a new business reality of a full remote workforce, embracing the adoption of business technology across the organization is the only way to empower your employees to effectively use your daily tech stack, "Dan Adika, CEO and Co-Founder of WalkMe, said in a statement.

"Through this strategic partnership with Microsoft, it will be easier than ever for sales to increase productivity and efficiency and harness the full potential of Dynamics 365 within its technology stack, at scale," added Adika.

WalkMe for Microsoft Dynamics adds value to the entire sales ecosystem by accelerating employee engagement and adoption.

"Microsoft is pleased to announce that WalkMe has joined the Microsoft business application ecosystem and will offer its digital adoption platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers and partners," said Steven Guggenheimer, corporate vice president of AI and ISV engagement at Microsoft. .

By integrating its solution into Microsoft Dynamics 365, WalkMe offers a 360-degree solution to leading organizations worldwide, helping them ensure user and employee adoption and ensuring seamless digital transformation for the organization.

"WalkMe is enabling ServiceNow to fully embrace digital at scale, adding to our instructor-led, video-on-demand training to help keep pace with our exponential growth," said Mica Mayo, vice president of business operations for ServiceNow.

