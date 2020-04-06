Megan Thee Stallion talks about double standards between male and female rappers: "You can't get mad for rapping about sex,quot;

Megan Thee Stallion exploded last year and has been taking the rap game by force ever since! Despite the success of her music and her great personality that people love, she knows that the double standard between male and female rappers still exists.

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, Meg talks about all the progress that has been made for rappers, but says that all the progress has not stopped people from criticizing her bars. She says that people accuse her of being too sexual and too explicit, while some of these men feel mediocre.

"A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be, but still praised," she says. “A man can talk about how he's about to use all of these drugs and then shoot his house. But as soon as I say something about my vagina, is it the end of the world? "

And while it seems like a superficial problem of wanting women to be more modest and rapping about things other than sex, Megan says the problem is much deeper than that. In fact, he says that men fear that women are powerful.

"It is something deeper," she says. "Not only am I rapping about sex, but I'm rapping about you making me feel good. I'm not tapping on licking it. No, you're going to do what I told you to do, and I feel like sometimes that can be a little intimidating … Sometimes it is overwhelming for some men. They can't deliver it, they shudder a little, they get a little scared. But I'm not going anywhere, so get used to it. "

And while she has the influence, Megan says that she is going to ride for all the powerful women and continue to make her mark on the world.

"I know that women are powerful. I know we are here giving birth to people. I know we're out here running sh * t, so I can't even get mad at you for thinking we should be of a high standard, "she says." We are the best beings. We are the superior beings. "