Megan Thee Stallion says she has really high standards for men – here's why she won't settle for anyone!

%MINIFYHTMLc3cf3ec7ec9fd48b1618709ee54b9a1876%

Megan Thee Stallion has high standards and has no plans to lower them when it comes to finding love! The star who has been linked to other big names like G-Eazy and Trey Songs explained the reason why she won't give her heart to anyone!

Megan made it very clear that any man who wants to have his love must earn it first.

As for the reason why she's so picky when it comes to romance, it turns out there's a very "influential,quot; one, as she put it.

While chatting with Marie Claire for her cover story, Megan detailed her great relationship with her parents as she grew up, mentioning among other things that she used to be a total "daddy's girl,quot;.

That said, it turns out that precisely her relationship with her late father is the reason why she doesn't plan to settle for just anyone.

‘My dad was definitely my best friend, but for the first eight years of my life he was in prison. When it came out, we were together every day. … I saw how he treated my mother, and I saw how my father treated me. I have many strong positive influences. I'm not going to lower my standards, "the celebrity told the publication.

Unfortunately, her time with him was short since he passed away while she was a freshman in high school.

Not only that, but Megan also learned a lot from her mother, Holly Thomas, who used to rap under the Holly-Wood alias while working as a bill collector.

Seeing her mother struggle to put food on the table and have everything they needed really inspired young Megan to be the same type of woman.

Ía I would see it in writing after work and before work. I'm used to seeing that work ethic. "

Ad %MINIFYHTMLc3cf3ec7ec9fd48b1618709ee54b9a1877% %MINIFYHTMLc3cf3ec7ec9fd48b1618709ee54b9a1877%

Megan also lost her mother not too long ago, as she died of brain cancer in 2019.



Post views:

0 0