Meet the Castle Rock sisters on the coronavirus battlefront

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Meet the Castle Rock sisters on the coronavirus battlefront
%MINIFYHTMLcd7698f40fb44400be697782f499693a75%%MINIFYHTMLcd7698f40fb44400be697782f499693a9%

The other's sentences do not end. They turn them over warmly, as the sisters do.

"It helps us have different personalities," says Cheryl Padaken, "because I'm more …"

"Assertive," Hydelene Batson interrupts.

They all laugh.

"I am more assertive, from A to B," confirms Padaken, picking up the thread again.

"And I know how to get through things," says Batson. "You have to choose and choose your battles."

They did not choose this. But the campaign to defend some of the most vulnerable among us along the Front Range from the coronavirus pandemic affected them anyway.

Padaken and Batson's front line is Abundant Life Assisted Living in Castle Rock, where the sister team are caregivers, a combo that has dedicated more than three decades of service to seniors.

"It's just being more alert about who's going in," says Padaken. "And under my watch, (we are) disinfecting and cleaning everything now. We would anyway, but it's about being more assertive about washing hands and touching. And washing residents' hands and not really following them, but being cautious "

Abundant Life is based on a 6,000 square foot two story home one mile from Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course. The facility has six residents and is licensed for nine, with ages ranging from the mid-80s to the mid-90s.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here