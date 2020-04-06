Meet the Castle Rock sisters on the coronavirus battlefront

%MINIFYHTMLcd7698f40fb44400be697782f499693a75%

The other's sentences do not end. They turn them over warmly, as the sisters do.

"It helps us have different personalities," says Cheryl Padaken, "because I'm more …"

"Assertive," Hydelene Batson interrupts.

They all laugh.

"I am more assertive, from A to B," confirms Padaken, picking up the thread again.

"And I know how to get through things," says Batson. "You have to choose and choose your battles."

They did not choose this. But the campaign to defend some of the most vulnerable among us along the Front Range from the coronavirus pandemic affected them anyway.

Padaken and Batson's front line is Abundant Life Assisted Living in Castle Rock, where the sister team are caregivers, a combo that has dedicated more than three decades of service to seniors.

"It's just being more alert about who's going in," says Padaken. "And under my watch, (we are) disinfecting and cleaning everything now. We would anyway, but it's about being more assertive about washing hands and touching. And washing residents' hands and not really following them, but being cautious "

Abundant Life is based on a 6,000 square foot two story home one mile from Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course. The facility has six residents and is licensed for nine, with ages ranging from the mid-80s to the mid-90s.

Padaken and Batson alternate shifts to make sure one or the other is on call throughout the day. Essential visitors must complete a state-provided form, disinfect their hands, take their temperature, and wear face masks and gloves just to get through the front door.

"For the other healthcare workers who come in, we have a table parked outside," says Padaken. "I like it," Everyone is examined outside the house. "Because once they enter, it is too late, because (the virus) is in the air. The less we have to bring, the less we will worry."

In other words, COVID-19 just fought the wrong ladies.

"Yes, they work well together," says Abundant Life owner Allyson Gehring. "Therefore, each provides strengths that apply to the home."

Padaken took on the job of a life in a lark. The fork in the road hit around 1987. While teaching in the mid-20s, she applied for and got a position as a nursing assistant.

"(And) he took it because the pay was good," she says. "And I thought, 'OMG, I don't know if I can, how should I put it, change diapers.'

"At that point, my husband said," Well, you won't know if you like it until you try, instead of letting the opportunity pass and not knowing it. If you try it and you don't like it, you can always quit. "

She never did. Over the next 30 years, Padaken ran the gamut of healthcare, from hospitals, nursing homes, and nursing homes to his own consulting service with clients spread across the country.

"And to this day, they still find me," says Padaken, "no matter how much my number changes."

The older of the two, Batson entered the field of health care in his native Hawaii to help support four children. With the nest empty, Padaken asked her older sister in the fall of 2018 if she would like to become an assistance package in Colorado.

"And I was like,‘ Why not? You know, I've never been to Colorado, give it a try, "says Batson.

Padaken, whose areas of expertise include Alzheimer's, dementia, and palliative care, joked that some residents even enjoy mini vacations, of some kind, frequent family visits. Social distancing and Stay at home The edicts remind you of the consequences of the eruptions of the volcanoes at home. Only on steroids.

"When we had lava flows in Hawaii, it was almost closing," says Padaken, author of the book "The Meaning of Death and Death." “But not as extreme as in this situation. As residents, we are blocked anyway. This, for us, for me, is not a crisis. Not being able to go to Starbucks for two days, that's a great crisis. "

And where caffeine fails, teamwork starts the engine. Tandem skill sets are as complementary as their personalities: Batson, for example, handles the kitchen more; Padaken takes over most of the administration of the house. One is a planner. The other is a hugger.

"I am the good cop, "laughs Batson.

"I am the bad guy, "answers Padaken.

"It's like (raising) the kids. You have to be the disciplinarian and you have to say, 'Okay, come here.'

“So we each have our roles. Which is good."

They play them with love. Which is even better.

