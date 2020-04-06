Matthew McConaughey plays bingo with seniors in adorable video

Take out your bingo devices and settle in, because this is a bingo game you don't want to miss!

Matthew McConaughey hosted his first round of virtual bingo for a special group of people and, unsurprisingly, blew up the players' socks with his ad skills. In a video shared by Spectrum Retirement Communities, the True detective star joins his wife Camila Alves, his children and his mother, KayAs each one revealed the selected bingo numbers from the comfort of their home. Together, the group screamed with excitement as some of the residents revealed their winning tables.

Although the clip is short, the retirement home said in a statement that the small act of kindness "gave hope (to the residents) and was the boost they needed to get through this challenging and lonely time."

Additionally, the Spectrum team revealed that the winner of the bingo round had a chance to ask Matthew a question, some of which were about his family heritage and his favorite drink.