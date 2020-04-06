Matthew McConaughey plays bingo with seniors in adorable video

Take out your bingo devices and settle in, because this is a bingo game you don't want to miss!
Matthew McConaughey hosted his first round of virtual bingo for a special group of people and, unsurprisingly, blew up the players' socks with his ad skills. In a video shared by Spectrum Retirement Communities, the True detective star joins his wife Camila Alves, his children and his mother, KayAs each one revealed the selected bingo numbers from the comfort of their home. Together, the group screamed with excitement as some of the residents revealed their winning tables.
Although the clip is short, the retirement home said in a statement that the small act of kindness "gave hope (to the residents) and was the boost they needed to get through this challenging and lonely time."
Additionally, the Spectrum team revealed that the winner of the bingo round had a chance to ask Matthew a question, some of which were about his family heritage and his favorite drink.
"Our team members are unable to interact with residents as we normally do, so we have been doing everything we can to virtually elevate them," they shared. "It was a wish come true! Residents loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he is doing to overcome this crisis."
According to Spectrum, residents previously shared a video asking Matthew to visit them, but Matthew has not had a chance to join them until now.
This is not the only good deed that Dallas Buyers Club It has done so in the past few weeks. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the star has been donating money, sharing new content to feel good, and even participating in student college classes.
Although, at the last minute, he does it quite frequently since he is a professor at the University of Texas, where he graduated in 1993. Naturally, he teaches the "Script to Screen,quot; course.
Most recently, he shared a video of himself discussing his Kate Hudsonthe successful movie How to lose a boy in 10 days.
Now if all of that doesn't have you saying "well, well, well," we don't know what will.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML2d0c08ff03b433083d92c6114b842bef7%