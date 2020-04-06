Matthew McConaughey hosted virtual bingo for seniors in coronavirus quarantine and it was so pure

You all Matthew McConaughey is the healthiest man on the planet.
People around the world are in quarantine right now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and older people are of particular concern, as they are more susceptible to death if they become infected with COVID-19. Unfortunately, this means that many older people have been forced to completely isolate themselves at this time, without visits from family or friends, and without social events at their housing facilities.
Well, Matthew McConaughey just found a way to help out in this crisis: by hosting a virtual bingo night for a senior center in his home state of Texas.
And residents of the facility played alongside the A-list actor from the safety of their rooms, to maintain safe social distance.
"We have an I-24, I-24 …" McConaughey can be heard saying in a clip uploaded to Facebook. Two residents then call it "bingo,quot;.
"Oh … we have two winners!" he says cheers.
And the residents of The Enclave also had a surprise for McConaughey to express his appreciation for their time …
You see, earlier this month, McConaughey tweeted a video in which he urged people to "take care of ourselves and others." He spoke about the importance of uniting and uniting at this time, and encouraged us all to "turn a red light into a green light."
And after their bingo games ended, residents of The Enclave came up with a nice way to honor that "green light,quot; message.
"It meant that, of all of us, we want to continue turning a red light into a green light," a facility worker told McConaughey.
Residents then held up bright green cards, on which they had written personal messages for McConaughey.
(A special thanks to this legend, who simply wrote, "Okay, okay, okay.")
Here I am watching all this healthy content from home:
